Apple iPhone SE 2020 launch: Expected price, specifications and features we know so far

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 10:48 IST

Apple’s upcoming iPhone, which as per latest leaks and rumours is supposed to launch with the ‘iPhone SE’ moniker, has gripped the smartphone industry since months now. There are several bits and pieces of information about the handset on the web and at times it can be difficult to track each and every one of them. That’s why we have compiled all the rumours and leaks from around the web so you don’t have to. Here’s everything we know about the Apple iPhone SE 2020.

2020 iPhone SE expected launch date

This has been one of the most discussed topics ever since the rumours about the new iPhone started brewing up. While earlier this year it was assumed that 2020 iPhone SE will launch sometime during Apple’s March event, specifically March 31st, but that failed to happen. Then it was rumoured to launch on April 3rd, which also proved to be a false alarm. However, as per tipster Jon Prosser, the smartphone got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now possibly see the light of the day on April 15.

How much will the new iPhone cost?

For now, our guess is as accurate as yours. However, the iPhone SE is said to be the most budget-friendly iPhone even made by Apple. We expect the device to be priced around that of iPhone XR’s current India price – which is Rs 45,000.

Will the 2020 iPhone SE look like the iPhone 8?

Based on all the leaks and rumours that we’ve come across on the web, the 2020 iPhone SE is expected to sport the same design as the iPhone 8, which came alongside the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X back in 2017. This also means it will have a TouchID button at the front below the screen. Don’t expect the handset to sport the ‘new’ design cycle that Apple introduced with the iPhone X.

Expected display details of the new iPhone SE

We expect the display size and resolution of the 2020 iPhone SE to be the same as that of the iPhone 8. This was hinted a few days ago when Apple’s own shopping website listed a Belkin screen guard that can be applied on iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and the iPhone SE as well. And as per iPhone8 8’s official technical specification page, the device features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with 1334x750 pixels resolution and 326ppi.

2020 iPhone SE to be powered by Apple A13 processor

Rest assured, the 2020 iPhone SE is expected to feature Apple’s A13 processor, which is the same chipset that powers the latest iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

Rumoured cameras details of the new iPhone SE

While the details about the camera specifications are scarce at the moment, the smartphone is reported to feature a single lens camera at the back. We are not yet sure about the megapixel count though. At the front, one can expect a single sensor as well. However, features like portrait mode might be enabled via the software.

Can we expect better battery performance from the upcoming iPhone?

Apple never reveals the battery mAh count for its iPhones, however, it does mention for how long the device will be able to run when streaming over Wi-Fi or cellular data. Considering how good iPhone XR and iPhone 11 are in terms of battery performance, we expect a similar ‘all-day’ performance from 2020 iPhone SE as well.