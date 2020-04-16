Apple iPhone SE 2nd gen: Top things to know about the new iPhone

tech

Apple on Wednesday announced the launch of iPhone SE 2nd gen. The successor to 2016 iPhone SE model, Apple’s new phone comes with a combination of old and new features. The design is reminiscent to the older iPhone 8 but has iPhone 11-level processor under the hood. Here are the important things you need to know about the iPhone.

Familiar design

Apple iPhone SE 2nd gen looks very similar to the iPhone 8. The phone has glass back and front. Unlike the latest iPhone models, it has thicker bezels at the top and bottom.

Return of Touch ID

Apple had done away with the fingerprint-based biometric in favour of facial recognition with iPhone X. Apple always made the case how Face ID has been superior and faster. With iPhone SE 2nd gen, Apple has brought back the Touch ID. The new biometric is compatible with Apple’s Cloud Keychain and allow users to log in to apps, authorise App Store purchases, and make Apple Pay transactions.

Performance

As mentioned earlier, iPhone SE 2nd gen runs on Apple’s in-house A13 Bionic processor. It’s the same chipset that powers Apple’s premium iPhone 11 series. The chipset also has an 8-core Neural Engine. The chipset allows iPhone SE 2 to use Apple’s machine learning and Core ML solutions.

Apple iPhone SE 2nd gen also supports wireless charging. It supports all Qi-compatible chargers and fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit LTE.

Camera

Apple’s new iPhone has a single camera featuring 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture wide sensor. The camera uses image signal processor and neural engine of A13 chip to leverage computational photography as seen in the recent iPhones. It has portrait mode, next-gen smart HDR, and video recording in 4K up to 60fps.