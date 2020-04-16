e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Apple iPhone SE 2nd gen: Top things to know about the new iPhone

Apple iPhone SE 2nd gen: Top things to know about the new iPhone

Apple’s iPhone SE 2nd gen has launched for a starting price of Rs 42,500. Here are the top things you need to know about the phone.

tech Updated: Apr 16, 2020 07:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple Inc's second generation iPhone SE comes in three colour options of black, red and white.
Apple Inc's second generation iPhone SE comes in three colour options of black, red and white.(REUTERS)
         

Apple on Wednesday announced the launch of iPhone SE 2nd gen. The successor to 2016 iPhone SE model, Apple’s new phone comes with a combination of old and new features. The design is reminiscent to the older iPhone 8 but has iPhone 11-level processor under the hood. Here are the important things you need to know about the iPhone.

Familiar design

Apple iPhone SE 2nd gen looks very similar to the iPhone 8. The phone has glass back and front. Unlike the latest iPhone models, it has thicker bezels at the top and bottom.

Return of Touch ID

Apple had done away with the fingerprint-based biometric in favour of facial recognition with iPhone X. Apple always made the case how Face ID has been superior and faster. With iPhone SE 2nd gen, Apple has brought back the Touch ID. The new biometric is compatible with Apple’s Cloud Keychain and allow users to log in to apps, authorise App Store purchases, and make Apple Pay transactions.

ALSO READ: Here’s how much Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) costs in India

Performance

As mentioned earlier, iPhone SE 2nd gen runs on Apple’s in-house A13 Bionic processor. It’s the same chipset that powers Apple’s premium iPhone 11 series. The chipset also has an 8-core Neural Engine. The chipset allows iPhone SE 2 to use Apple’s machine learning and Core ML solutions.

Apple iPhone SE 2nd gen also supports wireless charging. It supports all Qi-compatible chargers and fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit LTE.

Camera

Apple’s new iPhone has a single camera featuring 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture wide sensor. The camera uses image signal processor and neural engine of A13 chip to leverage computational photography as seen in the recent iPhones. It has portrait mode, next-gen smart HDR, and video recording in 4K up to 60fps.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 outbreak: It took the world 13 days to get its second million
Covid-19 outbreak: It took the world 13 days to get its second million
Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
Covid-19: IMF faces huge demand for support amid coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19: IMF faces huge demand for support amid coronavirus pandemic
With lockdown extended, anxiety grips stranded migrant workers
With lockdown extended, anxiety grips stranded migrant workers
Could virus have silently infected far more than reported, asks study
Could virus have silently infected far more than reported, asks study
Lockdowns work better for rich nations: Study
Lockdowns work better for rich nations: Study
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech