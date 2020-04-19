Apple iPhone SE: Best Android phones you can get at the same price

tech

The new Apple iPhone SE is the company’s latest smartphone that falls in the ‘budget’ segment. But at Rs 42,500, it is facing some fierce competition from the Android world. In the same price segment you get smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite, Realme X50 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, all of which have better specifications, at least on paper. So, if you have around Rs 40,000 to spare on a smartphone and are confused whether go for the new SE or an Android device, we have listed out the devices with specifications below to make the buying decision easier for you.

It is worth adding that we are not taking the performance and the ‘experience’ into consideration since the iPhone SE and the Android competitors use different software and can deliver different results in benchmark tests. The listing is done based on their specifications only.

Apple iPhone SE: The basic set of specs for the new iPhone SE include a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with 1334x750-pixel resolution at 326ppi, a TouchID sensor, Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and 64GB, 128GB and 256GB inbuilt storage models. There is a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera onboard with f/1.8 and f/2.2 aperture respectively. Although the battery and RAM capacities have not been mentioned, recent reports suggest the inclusion of 3GB RAM and 1812mAh battery. It supports wireless and 18W fast wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Priced at Rs 42,140, the smartphone comes with a 6.7 full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 394ppi. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone supports expandable up to 1TB storage via a microSD card. There are three rear cameras including a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f2.4 aperture, a 48-megapixel OIS AF sensor with f2.0 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with f2.2 aperture. It has a 32-megapixel f2.2 selfie camera as well. Powered by a 4500mAh battery, the S10 Lite supports 25W fast charging as well.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: The price if the Realme X50 Pro 5G starts at Rs 37,999 and comes in three variants on the basis of 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB RAM and inbuilt storage capacities. The spec list includes a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, four rear cameras and two selfie cameras. The rear camera setup includes a 64MP lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with 20x Hybrid Zoom and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, you get a 32MP main shooter and an 8MP 105-degree super wide-angle camera. Powered by 4200mAh battery, the smartphone supports 65W SuperDart flash charge.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom: The Reno 10X Zoom came out last year and is priced at Rs 39,000 for the base model. At this price you get 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB/8GB RAM options and 128GB/256GB storage options. The triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. There’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. It is backed by a 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite: The smartphone is priced at Rs 38,999 and comes with some top of the line specifications. This includes a 6.7-inch full HD+ sAMOLED display octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB expandable storage. At the back there are three cameras: 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. The device is backed by a 4500mAh battery with fast charging support.