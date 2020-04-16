Apple iPhone SE has 3GB RAM and 1821mAh battery, reveals Chinese telecom listing

tech

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 15:27 IST

Since years Apple has followed the tradition of not revealing the RAM and battery capacities of its iPhone models. The firm did the same with the new iPhone SE that has just launched in India and other countries. In a typical scenario, we wait for an iFixit teardown to get some idea on the RAM and battery but thanks to a listing by Chinese telecom, it has been mentioned that the iPhone SE 2020 features 3GB RAM, which is an increase by 1GB from the iPhone 8 but still less than 4GB featuring iPhone 11 smartphones.

On the battery front, the new iPhone SE gets 1821mAh battery, which is exactly the same as what was found in the iPhone 8. Even the official technical specification webpage states the handset can run for almost the same time as the iPhone 8. This means up to 13 hours of video playback, up to 8 hours of video streaming and up to 40 hours of audio playback.

Also read: iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: How Apple’s new phone fares

The smartphone however, get fast charging support. You can use Apple’s 18W fast charging adapter with it or an adapter with even high watt output to get fast wired charging. In addition, you get wireless charging support as well.

Some other specifications of the iPhone SE include a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with 1334x750-pixel resolution, A13 Bionic processor, 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera and 7-megapixel selfie camera. It comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. The base models starts at Rs 42,500.

Besides the new iPhone, Apple also announced the pre-orders for 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard accessory. Mac Pro Wheel Kit and Feet Kit have also been announced by the firm.