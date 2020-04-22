Apple iPhone SE Plus launch delayed until late 2021

tech

Apple launched the iPhone SE 2020 earlier this month. Soon after, reports hinted that the company would launch a ‘Plus’ version of its budget iPhone, as had been said by a bunch of reports in the past. Now we have a timeline as to when iPhone lovers would see the iPhone SE Plus in the market.

According to noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the launch of the iPhone SE Plus has been delayed to the second half of 2021.

Kuo, in a note last year, had suggested that the iPhone SE Plus will be launched in the first half of 2021. Earlier this month, tech analyst Jon Prosser shared a message about the iPhone SE Plus hinting that the phone could be launched soon. Now, the tech analyst has revised his forecast and hinted towards an imminent delay in launch of the device.

“We predicted that Apple would launch the new ‌iPhone‌ model in 1H21 in a previous report (”‌iPhone‌ supply chain to be 2020 top pick in the tech sector; key predictions for new ‌iPhone‌ product mixes in 2020 and 2021” [December 5, 2019]). However, we think that Apple will likely postpone the new model from 1H21 to 2H21,” he said in his note, as reported by Mac Rumours.

As far as the features are concerned, not much is known about the iPhone SE Plus at this point. However, the report by the publication says that the phone is likely to come with either a 5.5 or a 6.1-inch display and a full screen design. Just like the iPhone SE 2020, it will not come with Face ID technology. Instead, it will feature Touch ID that is integrated into the power button on the right side.