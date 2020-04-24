Apple iPhone SE teardown reveals exactly what you expected, iPhone 8-like internals

tech

Even before the new iPhone SE launched, people claimed it to be nothing but the three-year-old iPhone 8 with new internals. And the latest teardown on YouTube re-confirms how similar both the smartphones are from the inside. The video also reveals how similar is the process of breaking down the iPhone SE to that of the iPhone 8 and how identical they both look when it comes to battery placement, cameras, motherboard and more. The biggest difference in iPhone SE is the A13 processor.

At one point, the video also reveals how swapping components between the three-year-old and hardly a month-old-iPhones is possible with certain level of success depending on the part. For instance, you can switch the LCD hardware and it will still work. However, swapping the camera module won’t work.

Although we are still waiting for a teardown by iFixit, the smartphone is found to have been sporting 3GB RAM and 1821mAh battery. In a separate report it was mentioned that although iPhone SE runs A13 processor, it might be underclocked.

As per a screenshot showing the Antutu benchmark score, the iPhone SE achieved 492166, which is way lower than what iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max achieved despite having the same processor. As per the result table, the score of iPhone SE (2020) falls in between the iPad Air 3 and iPhone 11 (the least powerful in the iPhone 11 series). While the iPad Air 3 is powered by A12 Bionic with 3GB RAM, the iPhone 11 as mentioned above, has A13 Bionic with 4GB RAM.