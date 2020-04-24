e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Apple iPhone SE teardown reveals exactly what you expected, iPhone 8-like internals

Apple iPhone SE teardown reveals exactly what you expected, iPhone 8-like internals

At one point, the video also talks how swapping components between the three-year-old and hardly a month-old-iPhones is possible with certain level of success depending on the part.

tech Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
At one point, the video also talks how swapping components between the three-year-old and hardly a month-old-iPhones is possible with certain level of success depending on the part.
At one point, the video also talks how swapping components between the three-year-old and hardly a month-old-iPhones is possible with certain level of success depending on the part. (YouTube)
         

Even before the new iPhone SE launched, people claimed it to be nothing but the three-year-old iPhone 8 with new internals. And the latest teardown on YouTube re-confirms how similar both the smartphones are from the inside. The video also reveals how similar is the process of breaking down the iPhone SE to that of the iPhone 8 and how identical they both look when it comes to battery placement, cameras, motherboard and more. The biggest difference in iPhone SE is the A13 processor.

Also read: iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: How Apple’s new phone fares

At one point, the video also reveals how swapping components between the three-year-old and hardly a month-old-iPhones is possible with certain level of success depending on the part. For instance, you can switch the LCD hardware and it will still work. However, swapping the camera module won’t work.  

Although we are still waiting for a teardown by iFixit, the smartphone is found to have been sporting 3GB RAM and 1821mAh battery. In a separate report it was mentioned that although iPhone SE runs A13 processor, it might be underclocked.

As per a screenshot showing the Antutu benchmark score, the iPhone SE achieved 492166, which is way lower than what iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max achieved despite having the same processor. As per the result table, the score of iPhone SE (2020) falls in between the iPad Air 3 and iPhone 11 (the least powerful in the iPhone 11 series). While the iPad Air 3 is powered by A12 Bionic with 3GB RAM, the iPhone 11 as mentioned above, has A13 Bionic with 4GB RAM.

top news
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Live: Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2514; death toll mounts to 53
Live: Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2514; death toll mounts to 53
4 crore Indians may be without mobile phones by May-end
4 crore Indians may be without mobile phones by May-end
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech