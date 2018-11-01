Apple iPhone X 64GB at Rs 66,000: Here’s how to get the offer at Paytm Mall Maha Cashback sale

Apple’s last year’s flagship phone, iPhone X, has received a big price cut. The smartphone (64GB, Space Grey model) is now available for Rs. 66,000 on Paytm Mall’s Maha Cashback sale which kicks off on Thursday. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 95,390.

To get the offer, customers will have to exchange their older phone. Paytm is offering exchange offers up to Rs 21,000 on the mobile phone. Without the exchange offer, Apple iPhone X is available for Rs 68,500 along with an additional 10% cashback (of up to Rs. 2,500) by making their purchase through Axis Bank credit and debit cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs 66,000.

Paytm is running similar schemes on Apple’s newer iPhone XS and iPhone XS models. Other top offers on Paytm’s Mall Maha Cashback sale include Apple iPhone 7 32GB (for Rs 30,999), Lenovo K8 Note (Rs 5,700), Coolpad Note 8 (Rs 7,500) and Honor 9 Lite (Rs 9,900). Paytm Mall features offers and deals on phones from brands like Samsung, Motorola, Vivo and Oppo among others.

If you’re looking for more and new smartphone deals, you can head to Flipkart which is running ‘Big Diwali Sale’. The e-commerce giant is offering deals and offers on new phones like Google Pixel 3, Honor 9N, Asus Zenfone Lite 1 and Nokia 5.1 Plus among others.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 14:58 IST