Apple iPhone XR 64GB now available for Rs 58,999 on Amazon

Apple’s latest iPhone XR has received a big price cut during Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest June Edition. The smartphone originally priced at Rs 76,900 is now available for Rs 58,999. Amazon claims the iPhone XR is now offered at the “lowest price ever.”

Note that the deal is available on Apple’s iPhone XR 64GB model. The 128GB variant of Apple iPhone XR is available for Rs 63,999. Amazon is also bundling exchange offer up to Rs 10,150 on the iPhone.

Apple iPhone XR, touted as the cheaper flagship iPhone, comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with 1792x828-pixel resolution at 326 ppi. The smartphone is powered by Apple A12 Bionic Chip.

Apple iPhone XR sports 12-megapixel wide-angle camera which is capable of shooting 4K videos at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps. On the front it has a 7-megapixel selfie camera.

Other key features of Apple iPhone XR include Face ID, IP67 certification for water and dust resistance, and a better battery than the iPhone 8 Plus.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 17:07 IST