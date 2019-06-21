Apple iPhone XR available at Rs 53,990 on Amazon India, here’s how the deal works

Apple iPhone XR is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 59,990 on Amazon India. iPhone XR can be bought at an even cheaper price of Rs 53,990, here’s how.

As with every crazy deal, this one has a catch too and is limited only to HDFC Bank customers. iPhone XR can be availed with an additional 10% discount. This discount is applicable only on EMI transactions for HDFC Bank debit card holders. For HDFC Bank credit card holders the 10% discount will be applied with or without the EMI transactions.

The 10% discount brings down the price of iPhone XR to Rs 53,990. iPhone XR is available in three storage variants. iPhone XR with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 64,900, while the 256GB model is available at Rs 74,900. Apple launched iPhone XR alongside the iPhone XS series last year. It comes in six colour options of black, yellow, coral, red, white and blue.

Apple iPhone XR specifications

iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. It offers the same camera setup as the iPhone XS with a 12-megapixel rear sensor and a 7-megapixel FaceTime camera. Some of its camera features include smart HDR, portrait mode with depth control, portrait lighting, Animoji and Memoji.

iPhone XR comes with support for Face ID and IP67 rating for water resistance. iPhone XR is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip. Its connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual SIM support (eSIM).

