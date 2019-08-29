Apple iPhone XR available with big discount on Amazon India: Here’s how the deal works

tech

Apple is offering a big discount on its iPhone XR smartphone, once again. Customers can get the smartphone at a starting price of Rs 53,100 on Amazon India. Apple iPhone XR is originally priced at Rs 76,900 onwards.

Apple iPhone XR is currently listed at a discounted price of Rs 58,999 on Amazon India. Customers, however, can get an additional 10% instant discount via SBI Credit card and credit EMI transactions. iPhone XR is part of Apple Days sale on Amazon India where SBI credit card can customers get up to Rs 7,500 cashback on iPhones.

Apart from 10% instant discount, Apple iPhone XR is available with up to Rs 7,700 discount on exchange. Note the above-mentioned deal is for the 64GB model. Apple iPhone XR 128GB model is listed at Rs 63,999 with the same 10% instant cashback SBI scheme.

iPhone XR has been one of the most successful smartphones for Apple in the last couple of years. Launched in 2018, Apple iPhone XR offers a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. It comes with the same camera setup as the iPhone XS -- 12-megapixel rear sensor and 7-megapixel selfie camera.

Apple iPhone XR supports Face ID and comes with IP67 rating for water resistance. The smartphone is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip. Key connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual SIM support (eSIM).

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 16:28 IST