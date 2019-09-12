Apple iPhone XR price in India dropped, but should you buy it?

tech

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:23 IST

Soon after the launch of iPhone 11 series, the cost of older iPhones reduced globally and in India. One that has caught the most attention is the iPhone XR which is now available at a starting price of Rs 49,900.

iPhone XR launched last year at a starting price of Rs 76,900. It has since then seen some major discounts during sales for as low as Rs 51,000. iPhone XR also emerged as the best selling iPhone in 2018, Apple said. So what makes the iPhone XR so special? This iPhone comes with the goodness of the premium iPhone XS series but with a few tradeoffs.

The latest price cut makes the iPhone XR even cheaper than its rival Galaxy S10e which is priced at Rs 55,900. But does it make sense to buy the iPhone XR? Here are some points to consider.

Why you should consider it?

Although a year old, iPhone XR is still a solid performer. It sports the same 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Face ID as seen on the iPhone XS. The smartphone also offers camera features like portrait mode with depth control, portrait lighting, and smart HDR. iPhone XR is powered by the A12 Bionic chip and comes with IP67 rating. iPhone XR also supports wireless charging, a feature not many phones have at this price tag.

Why you shouldn’t consider it

While iPhone XR does sound like a sweet deal right now, it still lacks some features rivals offer at the same price point. It comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera. Dual cameras have become a standard on phones even budget ones. And some phones even offer triple cameras. The notch display may bother a few because phones these days are embracing the full-screen design. Also, the iPhone XR still uses a LCD display. Apple is known to provide the best LCD displays but the market has moved on to OLED panels on mid-range phones.

Takeaways

For those who are looking to purchase an iPhone, this is definitely the best deal right now. iPhone XR’s successor the iPhone 11 comes with upgrades but is still far more expensive. But for those who can consider Android alternatives can definitely go for something cheaper like the OnePlus 7 or Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 18:09 IST