Apple iPhone XR goes on sale today in India: Top offers, availability and more

Apple’s ‘affordable’ iPhone XR will go on sale today in India. Apple put up the iPhone XR for pre-orders last week via authorised resellers, and online platforms.

Apple iPhone XR comes in three storage models like the iPhone XS series. The base model with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 76,900, while the 128GB variant will retail at Rs 81,900. The biggest 256GB storage model of iPhone XR will be available at Rs 91,900. iPhone XR will be available in six colour options of black, white, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED.

Apple iPhone XR: Availability, offers

iPhone XR will be available starting 6:00 pm across Apple’s authorised resellers including Unicorn, Ingram and Reddington. Interested buyers can also pre-order and purchase the iPhone XR via different online platforms like Airtel, Reliance Jio, Amazon India, Flipkart and Paytm Mall.

Airtel is offering customers iPhone XR with down payments starting at Rs 14,999. iPhone XR can also be availed with EMI options and bundled Airtel postpaid plans. On Flipkart buyers can exchange their old phones and get up to Rs 16,000 off along with no cost EMI starting at Rs 2,555 per month. Paytm Mall also has an exchange offer on the iPhone XR with up to Rs 7,000 off.

Apple iPhone XR: Specifications, features

iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display unlike the more expensive OLED display on the iPhone XS series. Under the hood iPhone XR runs on Apple’s A12 Bionic chip. The smartphone also features a notch on its display and has support for Face ID. iPhone XR lacks 3D Touch but comes with this feature Apple calls ‘haptic touch’.

For photography, iPhone XR has a 12-megapixel wide-angle single rear camera with OIS, f/1.8 aperture and True Tone flash. Up front, it has the same camera setup as the iPhone XS duo. There’s a 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera with f/2.2 aperture and Retina Flash.

iPhone XR comes with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. iPhone XR offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and Wi-Fi. It also supports dual-SIM where the secondary slot is an eSIM.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 09:32 IST