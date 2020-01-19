e-paper
Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS get massive discount on the Amazon Great Indian sale

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS get massive discount on the Amazon Great Indian sale

Amazon India is hosting the Great Indian sale on its platform between January 19 and January 22 during which time it is offering a massive discount on the purchase of the iPhone XR.

tech Updated: Jan 19, 2020 18:23 IST
Hindustan Times
Amazon is hosting the Great Indian sale on its platform between January 19 and January 22.
Amazon is hosting the Great Indian sale on its platform between January 19 and January 22.(Apple)
         

Amazon is hosting the Great Indian sale on its platform between January 19 and January 22. During this time, the e-retailer is offering up to 40% discount on the purchase of smartphones. It is also offering up to Rs 6,000 off in exchange offers. Additionally, SBI credit card owners are eligible to get an instant discount of 10% on every purchase.

During its ongoing sale, Amazon India, apart from offering interesting offers on the purchase of phones by companies like Samsung, Xiaomi and Vivo, is also offering interesting offers on the purchase of the iPhone XR and the iPhone XS.

The 64GB variant of the iPhone XR is available for Rs 42,900 on Amazon India. The phone costs Rs 49,900 in India. Interested buyers can get up to Rs 9,600 off on exchange. Customers can also buy the phone using a no-cost EMI option. However, this option is available on select debit and credit cards.

Similarly, the 128GB version of the iPhone XR is available for Rs 48,499. The phone is available for Rs 54,900 in India. Interested buyers can get up to Rs 8,100 off on exchange. There is also a no-cost EMI option available that is available for select debit and credit cards.

Lastly, Amazon India is also offering a discount on the purchase of the iPhone XS. During the sale, the 256GB variant of the iPhone XS, which costs Rs 1,03,900 in India, is available for Rs 94,900. Interested buyers can get up to Rs 8,800 off on exchange.

