Apple iPhone XR pre-orders start today: Everything you need to know

Apple’s ‘affordable’ iPhone XR are now up for pre-orders in India starting today. iPhone XR will be available at Apple’s authorised resellers from October 26.

Apple iPhone XR starts at Rs 76,900 for the base model with 64GB storage. iPhone XR is available in two more storage options of 128GB and 256GB which are priced at Rs 81,900 and Rs 91,900 respectively. It will be available in six colour options of black, white, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED.

Apple had launched iPhone XR along with the iPhone XS series last month. iPhone XS and XS Max are available in India with a starting price of Rs 99,900. Apple is launching the iPhone XR after a month since the release of the iPhone XS. The delay is said to be due to software-related challenges Apple is facing on the Liquid Retina Display of the iPhone XR.

Unlike the OLED display on the iPhone XS series, iPhone XR has a cheaper 6.1-inch LCD display with a notch. It is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip and comes with Face ID. This iPhone doesn’t have 3D Touch but a feature Apple calls ‘haptic touch’.

In the photography department, iPhone XR sports a 12-megapixel wide-angle single rear camera with OIS, f/1.8 aperture and True Tone flash. Up front there’s a 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera with f/2.2 aperture and Retina Flash. iPhone XR comes with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Connectivity options on the iPhone XR include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and Wi-Fi. It also supports dual-SIM where the secondary slot is an eSIM.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 09:03 IST