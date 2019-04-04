Apple announces biggest discount on iPhone XR, price dropped to Rs 59,900

If you’ve been eyeing a new iPhone or planning an upgrade, you’re in luck. Apple is offering the iPhone XR with big discounts for a limited time starting April 5.

The base model of Apple iPhone XR (64GB) is now available at Rs 59,900. The 128GB and 256GB storage models of iPhone XR are now available at Rs 64,900 and Rs 74,900 respectively. iPhone XR (64GB) originally retails at Rs 76,900. As for iPhone XR (128GB), it is priced at Rs 81,900, while the highest 256GB storage model costs Rs 91,900.

What’s more, HDFC debit and credit card holders will get an additional 10%. This would essentially bring the price further down to Rs 53,900 for iPhone XR (64GB). This is only a promotional offer for a limited time and not a price drop on the iPhone XR.

Here’s a proper breakdown of the discounted prices for the iPhone XR.

Original price Non HDFC customers HDFC customers iPhone XR 64GB Rs 79,900 Rs 59,900 Rs 53,900 iPhone XR 128GB Rs 81,900 Rs 64,900 Rs 58,400 iPhone XR 256GB Rs 91,900 Rs 74,900 Rs 67,900



Launched alongside the iPhone XS series, iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. It has the same camera setup as the iPhone XS featuring a 12-megapixel rear and 7-megapixel selfie camera. Some of its camera features include smart HDR, portrait mode with depth control, portrait lighting, Animoji and Memoji.

iPhone XR also supports Face ID and is IP67 water resistant. Under its hood runs Apple’s A12 Bionic chip. Its connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual SIM support (eSIM).

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 11:23 IST