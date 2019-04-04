Today in New Delhi, India
Apple announces biggest discount on iPhone XR, price dropped to Rs 59,900

Apple is offering iPhone XR with discounts for a limited time. HDFC Bank customers can get an additional 10% on the iPhone XR.

tech Updated: Apr 04, 2019 11:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The various colors of newly released Apple iPhone XR are seen following the product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2018.(REUTERS)

If you’ve been eyeing a new iPhone or planning an upgrade, you’re in luck. Apple is offering the iPhone XR with big discounts for a limited time starting April 5.

The base model of Apple iPhone XR (64GB) is now available at Rs 59,900. The 128GB and 256GB storage models of iPhone XR are now available at Rs 64,900 and Rs 74,900 respectively. iPhone XR (64GB) originally retails at Rs 76,900. As for iPhone XR (128GB), it is priced at Rs 81,900, while the highest 256GB storage model costs Rs 91,900.

What’s more, HDFC debit and credit card holders will get an additional 10%. This would essentially bring the price further down to Rs 53,900 for iPhone XR (64GB). This is only a promotional offer for a limited time and not a price drop on the iPhone XR.

Here’s a proper breakdown of the discounted prices for the iPhone XR.

Original priceNon HDFC customersHDFC customers
iPhone XR 64GBRs 79,900Rs 59,900Rs 53,900
iPhone XR 128GBRs 81,900Rs 64,900Rs 58,400
iPhone XR 256GB Rs 91,900Rs 74,900Rs 67,900


Launched alongside the iPhone XS series, iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. It has the same camera setup as the iPhone XS featuring a 12-megapixel rear and 7-megapixel selfie camera. Some of its camera features include smart HDR, portrait mode with depth control, portrait lighting, Animoji and Memoji.

iPhone XR also supports Face ID and is IP67 water resistant. Under its hood runs Apple’s A12 Bionic chip. Its connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual SIM support (eSIM).

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 11:23 IST

