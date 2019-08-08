Amazon Freedom sale: Here are the best deals, offers on Apple’s iPhones

tech

Amazon’s Freedom sale kicked off on Thursday with big discounts and offers on smartphones, laptops and other gadgets. During the sale, Amazon is offering 10% instant discount with SBI credit cards and credit card EMI transactions, no cost EMI options via Bajaj Finserv, and up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange.

Apple is also participating in Amazon’s Freedom sale 2019. The company has put its top iPhones on sale such as iPhone XR and iPhone 6S. Let’s take a look at the top deals and offers.

Apple iPhone 6S

Apple’s four-year-old model, iPhone 6S, is still quite popular and is now available under Rs 30,000 in India. Apple iPhone 6S is listed as ‘Deal of the Day’ for Rs 27,999. The smartphone was earlier available listed at Rs 29,900. The discounted price is for Apple iPhone 6S 32GB version and all colour options – Space Grey, Gold, Rose Gold, and Silver.

Apple iPhone XR

You can get Apple iPhone XR 64GB model for Rs 51,999 on Amazon Freedom sale. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 76,900. The 128GB model of Apple iPhone XR is available for Rs 56,999. Apple’s iPhone XR comes with 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD), 12MP camera with OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera, A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine, and IP67 water and dust resistant.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS 64GB is now available for Rs 94,900, down from the original price of Rs 99,000. The 256GB model is available for Rs 1,09,000 while 512GB model is priced at Rs 1,24,900. You can get additional up to Rs 7,500 off on exchange. Apple’s iPhone XS comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR1, 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera, A12 Bionic with Neural Engine processor, and IP68 water and dust resistant.

