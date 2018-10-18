Apple iPhone XR up for pre-orders in India from Friday: Price, specifications and more

Apple’s new iPhone XR will go on pre-orders in India from Friday. The smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs 76,900.

The iPhone XR will be available at the Apple authorised resellers from October 26 in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white, blue, yellow, coral and “(PRODUCT)RED” colours, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The new iPhone XR with all-screen glass and aluminium design features 6.1-inch display ” touted as the most advanced LCD in a smartphone.

The device, launched along with luxury iPhone XS and XS Max, houses A12 Bionic chip with next-generation “Neural Engine”, which unlocks new experiences for immersive augmented reality (AR), games and photography.

“It delivers all day battery life, lasting up to an hour and a half longer than iPhone 8 Plus,” Apple said.

The iPhone XR with 12MP rear camera and 7MP front sensor claims to have better lowa’light performance. It has “Portrait” mode with a single-lens camera with sophisticated “bokeh” and “Depth Control” features.

The “Depth Control” lets users adjust the depth of field both in real-time preview and post-capture. The iPhone XR is water resistant, with a rating of IP67, and protects against everyday spills including coffee, tea and soda. Apple’s cheaper iPhone XR to generate more revenue than expensive iPhone XS

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 11:47 IST