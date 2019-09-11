Apple iPhone XR, XS and older models prices dropped in India after iPhone 11 launch

tech

Following the launch of iPhone 11 series, Apple has slashed prices of select older smartphones including the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and even iPhone 7 in India.

Apple iPhone XR, which originally launched in India for Rs 76,900 last year, is now available at a starting price of Rs 49,900. Apple iPhone XS now starts at Rs 89,900, down from the original launch price of Rs 99,900.

Apple iPhone XR 64GB is now available for Rs 49,900 whereas the 128GB model now costs Rs 54,900. Apple iPhone XS 256GB is now available for Rs 1,03,900, down from the older price of Rs 1,14,900.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB is now available for Rs 49,900. You can get the iPhone 8 64GB model for now Rs 39,900. Apple’s older generation iPhone 7 32GB and 128GB are now available for Rs 29,900 and Rs 34,900 respectively, according to Gadgets360. Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB and 128GB can be purchased for Rs 37,900 and Rs 42,900 respectively.

Apple hasn’t yet changed the pricing of its iPhone XS Max and iPhone X smartphones yet.

The price cut comes after Apple revealed the India pricing for its new iPhone 11 smartphones. The iPhone XR successor will be available in India in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED) with price starting at Rs 64,900. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available at starting prices of Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900 respectively. The sale of new iPhone 11 smartphones starts on September 27.

