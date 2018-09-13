Apple iPhone XR, XS, XS Max: Price in India starts at Rs 76,900, release date and more

Apple on Wednesday launched three new iPhones - iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Apple has also unveiled the price and availability details of its new iPhones.

Apple iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,900 for the base model with 64GB storage. It also comes with 256GB and 512GB storage options. The top-end iPhone XS Max will be available at a starting price of Rs 109,900. Both iPhones will be available in three colour options of space grey, silver and a new gold finish.

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in India starting September 28 through Apple Authorised Resellers.

The LCD iPhone XR will be available at Rs 76,900 in India. It will be offered in three storage models of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The iPhone XR comes in five colour options of white, black, blue, yellow, coral and a ProductRED edition as well. In India, the iPhone XR will be available slightly late on October 26.

Apple will also be selling its accessories including leather and silicone cases for the new iPhones which will start at Rs 3,500. The ‘Leather Folio’ for the iPhone XS series will be available at Rs 9,900.

Apple’s new iPhone XS series come with dual SIM support which will be available this fall via a free software update. In India, the supported carriers include Reliance Jio,and Airtel.

Apple’s new iPhones are powered by the A12 Bionic processor. All three iPhones feature an edge-to-edge display with the notch up front like the iPhone X. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have OLED displays, while the iPhone XR comes with a LCD display.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 00:32 IST