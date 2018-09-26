Apple iPhone XS’ dual-SIM feature won’t be available right away

Apple’s iPhone XS and XS Max will go on sale in India from September 28. The new iPhone XS series is also the first iPhone to support dual-SIM functionality. This feature will however not be available at the time of launch.

This feature will be available later via a software update for users in India and globally. Apple hasn’t provided a specific time for the update.

Apple on its website says that eSIM activation will not take place during the launch. iPhone XS users can get eSIM connection but will have to wait for the activation.

Dual-SIM on the iPhone XS and XS Max works differently than the traditional SIM slots. The secondary SIM is an eSIM.

In India, Reliance Jio and Airtel are the exclusive carriers for Apple’s eSIM. Both telcos will provide eSIM connection for iPhone XS users. While Jio is offering eSIM for prepaid and postpaid, Airtel will offer only on the latter.

Another feature which has been delayed for the iPhone XS and XS Max is ‘Depth Control’. iOS 12 allows users to control the depth focus after the photos are captured. With a new software update, this feature will be integrated to the camera app allowing users to adjust the depth focus while taking a photo.

