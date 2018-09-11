Apple iPhone XS: Dual-SIM iPhones may become a reality soon

Dual-SIM iPhones are set to become a reality soon. Ahead of Apple’s big September 12 event, an image posted on China Telecom’s Facebook page reveals the next iPhone may support dual-SIM functionality.

According to reports, Apple may launch only one model with dual-SIM functionality and that too in select markets. The dual-SIM model will be the low-cost iPhone with LCD display. Earlier reports claim that the dual-SIM iPhones will be exclusive to China. Considering the popularity of dual-SIM phones in India, Apple may consider rolling out the same model in the country as well.

Dual-SIM support has been one of the most sought after features in iPhones, especially in emerging markets like India. Apple, however, has chosen to launch only single SIM variants. But that might change with the new iPhone XS as Apple has been facing a shrinking market share in India.

Apple lost significant market share in 2018 to the newer players like OnePlus in the premium smartphone segment. The company also failed to keep the prices of its iPhones low after the Indian government raised customs duty on imported phones. Unlike Samsung and OnePlus, Apple doesn’t manufacture its newer models in India to keep the prices down.

Apple is gearing up for the September 12 event where the company is expected to unveil as many as three new iPhones. The new devices dubbed as iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are expected to come with bigger screens and more advanced OLED panels. The third low-cost variant is expected to come with a LCD panel. Other top expected features from the new iPhones are FaceID, notch display, better camera and performance.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 16:33 IST