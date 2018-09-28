Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max go on sale in India today

Apple will launch its new iPhones in India, today. iPhone XS and XS Max will go on sale via online platforms and authorised resellers at 6PM on Friday. The affordable iPhone XR will be available later on October 26.

iPhone XS and XS Max are available in three storage variants and in three colour options of space gray, silver and a new ‘gold’. iPhone XS 64GB and 256GB models are priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 114,900 respectively. The high-end 512GB iPhone XS carries a price tag of Rs 134,900.

The bigger iPhone XS crosses the 1 lakh mark in India with its base model priced at Rs 109,900. iPhone XS Max with 256GB and 512GB onboard storage will be available at Rs 124,900 and Rs 144,900 respectively.

The new iPhones are currently up for pre-orders on different platforms like Airtel, Reliance Jio, Flipkart, and Unicorn. It will also be available through Apple’s authorised resellers including Unicorn, Ingram and Reddington.

iPhone XS, XS Max pre-order offers

Flipkart is offering 5% cashback on EMI transactions for HDFC, RBL, and Axis Bank credit cards. The new iPhones can also be purchased by getting your old smartphones exchanged on Flipkart.

Unicorn and Airtel is also offering the iPhone XS and XS Max with 5% cashback on EMI transactions, and 5X rewards on non-EMI payments.

Airtel and Reliance Jio are also offering eSIM connectivity for the new iPhones. The secondary SIM on iPhone XS and XS Max is an eSIM. Reliance Jio users will get prepaid and postpaid eSIM connections, whereas Airtel will offer only postpaid. Users can get an eSIM for their iPhones but the activation will take place later through a software update.

