Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR launched: Price, availability

One year after launching the polarising iPhone X, Apple has introduced three new iPhones that sport the design of the ultra-expensive device. The company on Wednesday unveiled iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. The “S” generation of iPhones usually means incremental upgrades in terms of specifications and the new devices are no exception.

As said earlier, Apple’s new phones borrow design elements from the iPhone X as they come with the ever-distracting notch on the front. But that may not be negative considering lots of new smartphones and Android ones have embraced the cutout display.

Unlike Android, Apple’s new iPhones don’t have the notch for show, rather is used for more sophisticated and advanced facial recognition (FaceID in Apple’s speak). The notch houses a bunch of sensors to enable the new and advanced FaceID and also fun things like Animoji. And then, the cutout paves way for higher screen-to-body ratio

The radical change in design is the removal of TouchID, the fingerprint technology pioneered by Apple itself. Perhaps the success of iPhone X encouraged Apple to make the bold move. Going forward, iPhone users will have to make this trade-off for advanced Apple handsets.

Apple’s all three iPhones come with dual SIM functionality for the first time. In India, the iPhones will support Airtel, and Reliance Jio.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max: Specifications

First up is iPhone XS. The smartphone considered to be the successor iPhone X comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display. The iPhone XS Max which marks the end of “Plus” models from iPhone has a 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display.

The new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The new iPhones are also equipped with Dolby Vision HDR 10. Apple says that the new iPhones are built with the most durable glass in three colour options of gold, silver and space grey.

The new iPhone models are powered by Apple’s advanced A12 Bionic processor. The chipset thumps Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC in terms of size. Based on 7nm process, Apple A12 processor promises better CPU performance. Just like the previous year, Apple has baked Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning into the processor, courtesy an improved neural processing unit.

In the photography department, iPhone XS sports a 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto dual cameras with OIS and True Tone flash. Up front there’s a 7-megapixel RGB camera with f/2.2 aperture. The new iPhones also come with Smart HDR. Apple has also upgraded the ‘bokeh’ mode by allowing users to increase and decrease the depth of field on photos.

On the software front, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will run iOS 12 out-of-the-box.

Apple iPhone XR with LCD edge-to-edge display. (Apple)

Apple iPhone XR specifications

Unlike the iPhone XS series, the iPhone XR features a LCD display. Apple iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with 326 ppi. This iPhone doesn’t have a 3D Touch but something Apple calls ‘haptic touch’. It comes with Face ID and A12 Bionic like the iPhone XS series.

For photography, it has a 12-megapixel wide-angle single rear camera with OIS, f/1.8 aperture and True Tone flash. The iPhone XR comes with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. iPhone XR comes in five different colours along with a ProductRED edition.

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, XR pricing and availability

Apple iPhone XR comes in three storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. It starts at $749 with pre-orders going live on October 19 and shipping from October 26.

Apple iPhone XS starts at $999 for the 64GB model. It also comes with 256GB and 512GB storage options. iPhone XS Max also comes with the same storage configurations but at a higher starting price of $1,099. Pre-orders for iPhone XS and XS Max start on September 14 with shipping beginning on September 24. In India, these iPhones will be available on September 28.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 23:22 IST