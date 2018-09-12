Apple iPhone XS launch: How and where to watch livestream in India

Apple will be hosting its annual iPhone event on Wednesday at the Steve Jobs theatre in Cupertino, California. This year Apple is expected to launch as many as three new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, and an iPad Pro.

Apple’s mega iPhone event is scheduled to start at 10:00am PDT. Apple will be livestreaming the event and folks in India can watch it live at 10:30pm IST by following this link. The livestream will be available on Safari web browser available on iPhones, iPads and Macs. It will be available on Microsoft’s Edge browser as well.

Apple’s annual iPhone launch is the most awaited event among tech companies. The event is anticipated not only by Apple fans but everyone else. This year will be the same with three new iPhones expected. A lot has been leaked already giving users a good idea of what to expect.

Briefly, Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup is expected to consist of iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max (Plus) and iPhone XR. Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will stand out with an OLED display and a new gold colour. The iPhone XR will be Apple’s affordable iPhone this year with an LCD display and bright new colours.

All three iPhones will retain the same design language as last year’s iPhone X. This includes an edge-to-edge display (RIP Touch ID), and a 3D sensor up front for Face ID. The iPhone XR will be slightly different sporting an aluminum body and a single rear camera.

Traditionally, an Apple Watch is also unveiled with the iPhones. This year would be the launch of Apple Watch Series 4. Apple’s next-generation smartwatch could come with a bigger screen allowing for up to eight complications. The iPhone event is rumoured to witness another product launch – iPad Pro. This new model of Apple iPad Pro is expected to look much like the new iPhones with no physical Home button.

