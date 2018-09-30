Apple iPhone XS Max has a nasty surprise for many users: It won’t charge

A number of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users are facing a problem with their new Apple smartphones. Users complained that their iPhones are not charging unless the the screen is active. Some users said they needed to pull out the lightning cable and re-plug to get the phone charged.

As you already know, iPhone’s screen lights up when you plug in the charger to a power connection. The screen shows a big battery icon, indicating the phone has begun to charge. In this case, however, iPhone screens don’t light up when the charger is plugged.

Lewis, a popular tech YouTuber with Unbox Therapy, replicated the problem with multiple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max devices. The video shows a few iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS units did not charge after plugging in the lightning cable. But somehow the charge started when the screen was activated by double tapping the screen or tapping on the lock button on the side.

Looks like not all iPhone XS Max units are affected by this problem. The iPhone XS Max unit with us didn’t show such problem. In the Unbox Therapy video as well, a few iPhone XS units and the older iPhone Xs worked just fine.

A number of Apple users took to the company’s official forum page to report the problem. Looks like users are facing the issue since day one of the launch. Here are some of the top comments on Apple’s discussions page.

“So just got my new iPhone. and noticed this issue I’ve been having. I connect the lightning cable to my phone to charge and most of the time it automatically charges. However I’ve noticed several times plugging the phone in and no charge comes up. Tried unplugging and plugging back in, sometimes it’ll work. I started to test it out. And I noticed the times I plugged it in, and I get no charge, I‘d leave the phone alone for 10-15 seconds. I pick it up, the screen illuminarea and then the charging symbol pops up. ive Tested these only with apple cables. So I’m thinking it’s either a port issue or possibly software. Any ideas or recommendations ,” wrote a user.

“I have the same problem. I’ve done everything that I could software wise like restarting the phone, resetting all of the phone’s settings, and going further to restore the phone completely via iTunes, both with a backup and not. It’s really annoying. I’m taking mine to an Apple Store.”

“I’ve noticed the SAME thing today! And the process can be reiterated by anyone with the iPhone XS Max so far..... I did the same.”

So Iphone XS and XS Max don't charge, cannot get Wifi and 4G reception in some areas..lol.. — bulent akgul (@akgul_bulent) September 30, 2018

“Process; which is leaving the device alone for 20 secs and then, without waking the screen, plugging it in ... and NOTHING hap!!! It won’t charge or make a sound ... even after you wake it ! You have to unplug it and re-plug it In with the screen awake for it to start charging . Very very bad bug. If I do this before bed and FORGET to check the phones charging status, I’ll be upset to wake up to a dead phone . This needs to be checkout out ASAP.”

lmaaaao there's an issue with iPhone XS Max where it doesn't charge while plugged in and idle😂😂😂 — TRILLMONGER (@kabzinho7) September 30, 2018

From the looks of it, the problem is likely to be software-related. Apple, however, hasn’t yet commented on the issue. The company is already working on iOS 12.1 software update which is expected to come with some big features like unlocking dual-SIM and group FaceTime. Apple iOS 12 released: Top new features, how to download and more

If the new charging problem persists, Apple may be forced to release a minor update before iOS 12.1 roll-out. That said, if the problem is related to the hardware, Apple may have to replace the affected units.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 18:42 IST