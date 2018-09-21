Apple iPhone XS, Moto One Power to Realme 2 Pro: Top phones launching in India next week

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, you may want to wait it out for another week. From Apple’s new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max to HMD Global’s budget Nokia 5.1 Plus, a range of new smartphones are going to launch next week.

Motorola One Power

Lenovo-owned Motorola will begin proceedings on Monday with its new Motorola One Power smartphone.

Unveiled at the IFA 2018 conference last month, Motorola One Power is one of the first phones with notch display from Motorola. The inclusion of notch brings a taller and bigger screen.

In fact, Motorola One Power has one of the biggest screens the company ever launched. Featuring a 6.2-inch (17.5cm) 19:9 Max Vision Full HD+ display, Motorola One Power is powered by Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has 64GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Other key features of the phone include 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual cameras, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,850mAh battery.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

HMD Global on Tuesday will launch a new budget smartphone in India. According to a Flipkart listing, the company will unveil Nokia 5.1 Plus. The smartphone was announced with Nokia 6.1 Plus in August this year.

Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a notch display with 5.9-inch HD+ screen. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 MT6771 processor with 3GB of RAM. It comes with 32GB of built-in storage, The smartphone comes with dual-rear cameras featuring 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by a 3,060mAh battery.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme is gearing up for another big launch this week. The company has announced that it will introduce a new device on September 27. Ahead of the launch, Realme has started teasing important features of the new smartphone, dubbed as Realme 2 Pro. Realme2 Pro will come with a waterdrop notch display. The Pro is expected to be an improved version of Realme 2 which launched in India last month.

Here's a Dewdrop Full Screen that could change your life! Experience an incredible design innovation and an immersive display with #Realme2Pro.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

Apple’s new iPhone XS and XS Max will go on sale on September 28. The new phones are already up for pre-orders through Airtel, Reliance Jio and other platforms.

Apple iPhone XS is available in India in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants with price starting at Rs 99,900. The bigger iPhone XS MAX will be available at a starting price of Rs 100,900. Apple iPhone XS Max is also available in the same storage variants.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is also holding an event in India on September 27. Ahead of the event, Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain has hinted at new devices being focused on “smarter living.”

#SmarterLiving: launching soon!



Can you guess what are we talking about? 🤔 @XiaomiIndia



Can you guess what are we talking about?

