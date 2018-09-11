Apple iPhone XS price revealed ahead of launch: Still expensive

Apple is gearing up for its big event on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater where the company will unveil its new products including new iPhones. Ahead of the official launch, details about the new iPhones have already surfaced online. Apple’s new iPhones are expected to come with big upgrades over the current lot, but also carry higher price tags.

So far we know that Apple will be introducing three new models, dubbed as iPhone XS, iPhone XC, and iPhone XS Max aka iPhone XS Plus. According to reports, at least two of the new iPhones will be priced around $1,000.

The low-cost version iPhone XC with LCD screen will be priced between $600 (Rs 43,600 approx.) and $700 (Rs 50,000 approx.). Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall predicts the base model will priced between $699 and $749 (Rs 54,000 approx.) or even higher.

The 5.8-inch iPhone XS is expected to be priced around $999 (Rs 72,500 approx) whereas the top-end model iPhone XS Max with 6.5-inch display will cost around $1,049 (Rs 76,000 approximately). Note these two models come with more premium OLED screens.

Meanwhile, Apple’s new iPhones have been listed on a Romanian website Quickmobile. According to the listing, there will be a total of 16 variants of three new iPhones. The most affordable one is priced at 3799 RON which is approximately Rs 67,000. The website reveals the new iPhones will be available 64GB, 256GB and 512GB versions.

In India, the phones are priced higher than the Western market. With increased customs duty on imported phones, the phones are likely to be more expensive than in some markets. The good thing is that new iPhones will be available globally in less than two weeks of the announcement. The new iPhones are expected to be available in India around the same time.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 19:59 IST