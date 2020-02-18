Apple iPhone XS to Galaxy S9, here top phone deals on Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2020 sale

tech

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 17:57 IST

We are sure that you must be using a mobile phone but in case you wish to buy a new one or exchange your old phone, now is the right time.

The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2020 is on where the e-commerce site is offering discounts on a range of smartphones.

During the sale, you can avail discounts, no-cost EMI options as well as exchange offers. The sale that started on February 17 will be on till February 21. Axis Bank credit and debit cardholders can avail an instant discount of 10 per cent.

Samsung Galaxy S9

The Galaxy S9 comes with a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ display, a 12-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front or selfie camera. The Samsung smartphone has a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM which is expandable up to 400 GB. The device gets power from 3,000 mAh battery and runs on Exynos 9810 processor.

During the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, you can purchase Samsung Galaxy S9 at a discounted price of Rs 22,999. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 62,500.

Apple iPhone XS

Planning to buy an iPhone for a very long time but the high prices are putting you off? You can now buy Apple iPhone XS at a discounted price of Rs 54,999 during the ongoing Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2020 sale. The original price of the device is Rs 89,990.

Apple iPhone XS features 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display and is powered with Apple’s A 12 Bionic Chip Processor. As for the camera, the iPhone XS has two 12-megapixel cameras and has a 7-megapixel front or selfie camera.

Google Pixel 3a

The Pixel 3a smartphone by Google with (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM) is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 27,999 in the Flipkart sale. The original price of the device is Rs 39,999.

Google Pixel 3a sports a 5.6-inch full HD+ display. It powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and has a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Another flagship of the South Korean tech giant, the Galaxy A50 has a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display and an Exynos 9610 processor. The device is equipped with triple rear cameras of 25-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel each, while the front camera is of 25-megapixel.

You can buy Samsung Galaxy A5o during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2020 sale at a discounted price of Rs 12,999, down 38 per cent from the original price of Rs 21,000.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

The Reno 10X Zoom by Oppo sports a 6.6-inch display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. There are three rear cameras of 48-megapixel, 13-megapixel, and 8-megapixel each. The selfie or front camera is of 16-megapixel. OPPO Reno 10x Zoom (Ocean Green, 256 GB)

The Reno 10X Zoom has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa Core 2.8 GHz processor with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 36,990 during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2020 sale.

Other than the ones featured above, there are several other devices that are being offered on the Flipkart sale.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)