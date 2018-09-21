Apple iPhone XS, XS Max up for pre-orders: Here are top deals on Jio, Airtel, Flipkart and more

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max will be available in India starting September 28. The new iPhones will be available through authorised retail outlets, and online stores. The lesser expensive iPhone XR will launch in India next month, on October 26.

Apple iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,900 for the base model with 64GB, and Rs 114,900 for the 256GB variant. iPhone XS also comes with 512GB storage which is priced at Rs 134,900. The bigger iPhone XS Max also comes with the same storage configurations. In India, iPhone XS Max crosses the 1 lakh mark with its 64GB model carrying a price tag of Rs 109,900. The 256GB and 512GB variants of iPhone XS Max are priced at Rs 124,900 and Rs 144,900 respectively.

If you’re planning to purchase the new iPhones, here’s all you need to know.

Airtel

Airtel has both the iPhone XS and XS Max in all three storage models. Interested buyers can pre-order the iPhones through its website and smartphone app starting today and continuing till September 21. There’s only one unit of iPhone XS Max 256GB available on Airtel.

The telco is offering pickup and door step delivery for the iPhones which will be active from 6:00pm on September 28. Those who pre-order the iPhones can pick it up from Airtel’s store.

Axis Bank and Citi Bank credit card holders can avail EMI on the iPhones for a period of 12 months and 24 months. These buyers will also be entitled to a 5% cashback. Non-EMI buyers will get 5X reward points but only on transactions made using an Axis Bank credit card.

Flipkart

On Flipkart, buyers have more cashback offers on EMI transactions. Flipkart is offering 5% cashback on EMI transactions for HDFC, RBL, and Axis Bank credit cards. The new iPhones can also be purchased by getting your old smartphones exchanged on Flipkart.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio doesn’t have any cashback offers on the iPhone XS and XS Max. The company is offering free shipping and delivery on the new iPhones. Jio will ship the new devices within 3-5 business days.

Unicorn

Unicorn is also offering the iPhone XS and XS Max with 5% cashback on EMI transactions, and 5X rewards on non-EMI payments. This offer is applicable for Citi Bank and Axis Bank credit card holders.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 14:22 IST