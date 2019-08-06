Apple iPhones may get Touch ID back but as in-screen fingerprint sensor

tech

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:08 IST

Apple removed Touch ID on its recent iPhones in favour of Face ID as the primary biometric identity tool. Even as Face Unlock has become quite popular, Android players such as Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus have also introduced in-screen fingerprint sensors. Apple is now looking to embrace the in-screen fingerprint sensor with its future iPhone models.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the company will introduce an in-screen fingerprint sensor on its iPhone 2021 models. He added that the refreshed Touch ID will co-exist with the Face ID. The technology will be quite similar to Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint module. Apple’s new module will also aim to resolve some of the top challenges such as power efficiency and thickness of sensing module the current-gen of fingerprint sensors face. Ku, however, assured Apple’s 2021 iPhones will most likely have these problems addressed.

It is worth noting that Apple has shown interest in the under-display fingerprint sensor before the technology became mainstream on Android phones. Back in February 2017, an Apple patent for “interactive display with IR diodes” was spotted online. The patent originally was filed by LuxVue in 2014. Later, Apple acquired the micro-LED display firm and reassigned the patent.

According to reports, Apple may also introduce the in-screen fingerprint sensor on its Apple Watch which doesn’t support Face ID like iPhones and relies upon PIN code.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 13:26 IST