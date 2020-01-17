Apple iPhones with zero ports may launch sooner than expected

tech

Over the years, Apple has moved away from the MagSafe connectors it used to have for MacBook devices. The newest ones now come with a Type-C connector. As for Apple iPhones, the company moved away from Dock Connector to Lightning ports with the iPhone 5 that came out in 2012. Although there have been rumours that the company may phase out Lightning ports from iPhones since the past couple of years, we still have them and there is nothing that we can do about it. However, research firm Barclays thinks it might not be there in iPhones coming next year.

As per the latest research note released by Barclays (via macrumors), Apple may let go of its Lightning Connector in iPhones but this doesn’t necessarily mean it will introduce Type-C ports in them. The note states that there could also be a completely wireless Apple iPhone. This means absolutely no form of wired charging.

It is not for sure if this will happen or not and if all the iPhone models coming in 2021 will ditch wired charging instead of select variants. But if at all this is the case, one can expect Apple to remove wired earphones from the box as well since there will be zero ports.

It is worth adding that this prediction by Barclays echoes what analyst Ming Chi-Kuo from TF International Securities predicted last month. However, Kuo added that the highest-end model will be the one that will ditch all the wires. This will help Apple create more difference between the flagship and other handsets.

Apple launching a completely wireless iPhone is not a brand-new idea as we have already seen similar concept phones by firms like Vivo (Vivo Apex 3) and Meizu (Meizu Zero). On the other hand, we haven’t seen manufacturers coming up with fast charging tech when it comes to wireless charging. So, we can only wait and see what Apple has in store for us.