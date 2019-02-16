Apple is also working on a foldable phone, because why not

After Samsung, Apple also seems to be pursuing its dream of introducing a phone that folds. A new patent filed by the Cupertino, California based iPhone maker, describes the purported device with a flexible display that enables it to fold in the middle.

Given the rise in gigantic smartphone screens, it seems to be the next wise step to invest in displays that are fancy enough to deliver the ‘big-screen experience’, and practical enough to fit in a pocket.

Based on the images in the patent, the said device would feature multiple housing portions with hinges. The architecture would be such that folding the device two-way would be possible. It could either make the screen fold in a manner to face itself or in a back-to-back configuration.

Interestingly, there is also a possibility of a tri-fold, allowing for both a much larger overall size, and an even compact folded form.

As is with patents, this too is no indication of Apple actually commercialising the product. At times, these patents are nothing but a facet of a company’s ongoing research.

