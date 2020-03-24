e-paper
Home / Tech / Apple is aware of Personal Hotspot connectivity issues in iOS 13: Report

Apple is aware of Personal Hotspot connectivity issues in iOS 13: Report

Apple has informed its Authorised Service Providers to expect customers who are unable to connect to the Personal Hotspot or experiencing frequent disconnection coming in for repair.

tech Updated: Mar 24, 2020 08:31 IST
HT Correspondent
As a workaround, the Authorised Service Providers have been instructed to toggle Personal Hotspot off and then back on.
Are you using an iPhone or an iPad running on iOS 13 or iPadOS 13? Are you experiencing issues while using the phone’s mobile hotspot feature? If you are, you are probably not alone. Apple in an internal document has acknowledged issues with iOS 13’s Mobile Hotspot feature. It has informed the Authorized Service Providers of the issue in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 which may lead users to bring their iPhones and iPads in for a repair due to connection failures.

According to a report by MacRumours, the Cupertino-California based tech company has informed its Authorised Service Providers to expect customers who are unable to connect to the Personal Hotspot or experiencing frequent disconnection coming in for repair. As a workaround, the Authorised Service Providers have been instructed to toggle Personal Hotspot off and then back on.

This suggests that there is likely to be a fix for this issue in a future software update, but at this point it remains unclear if the issue has been resolved in iOS 13.4 that is expected to be rolled out to users across the globe soon.

The iPhone maker says that the issue is not hardware-related, and it advises customers to ensure that their devices are kept updated. “Apple recommends that customers keep their software up to date and said that this is not a hardware issue,” said the report.

(With agency inputs)

