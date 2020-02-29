Apple is being asked to launch iPhones with removable batteries

tech

Apple has always been secretive about its battery technology in iPhones. Those who have been following the product since years, might be aware that the firm doesn’t even reveal the battery details when it launches a new iPhone. It is always through teardowns that we come to know about them. But this time, we have a piece of information about iPhone batteries that will come in future. Usually, the iPhone batteries are non-removable ones but if a leaked document is to be believed, this might be changing soon.

As shared by a Dutch website (via XDA Developers), the leaked proposals from the European Union indicate that Apple might be ‘forced’ to make all batteries of iPhones removable in the future. Although this proposal is said to be far from being confirmed, it nevertheless is a consideration. And since this involves the EU, it is likely that all the smartphones that are being sold in the region may have to feature removable batteries. Apple iPhones are just a part of it.

Previously, the EU has ‘forced’ Apple to move on from Lightning ports as well and adopt a universal charging technique, which for now seems to be USB Type-C charging ports. However, Apple did show its disinterest. But the members of the European Parliament later voted by 582-40, urging the European Commission, to ensure that EU consumers don’t have to buy new chargers with each new device.

As for including a removable battery, it will definitely be a major step for Apple as it will mean no waterproof build and the slimness. It will also mean less people will have to reach out to Apple Authorised centers for a battery swap or replacing process.