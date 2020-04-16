e-paper
Home / Tech / Apple is giving part of its Product Red iPhone SE 2020 proceeds to Covid-19 relief

Apple is giving part of its Product Red iPhone SE 2020 proceeds to Covid-19 relief

Product Red proceeds are usually directed towards HIV/AIDS relief. However, in light of the ongoing crisis, the company has decided to give away a part of its Product Red proceeds to the Covid-19 relief.

tech Updated: Apr 16, 2020 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple iPhone SE 2020 costs Rs 42,500 in India.
Apple iPhone SE 2020 costs Rs 42,500 in India.(Apple)
         

Apple on Wednesday launched the much awaited iPhone SE 2020. Priced at Rs 42,500 in India, the newly launched iPhone SE 2020 is available in Black, White and Product Red colour variants. Now, Apple has announced that a part of its Product Red iPhone SE 2020 proceeds will go into Covid-19 relief until September 30.

“A portion of proceeds for iPhone SE (PRODUCT) RED purchases will go directly to Global Fund’s newly established COVID-19 Response — providing funding to countries in need of PPE, diagnostics treatment, lab equipment, public safety communications, supply chain support and more,” Apple wrote in its blog post.

Product Red proceeds are usually directed towards HIV/AIDS relief. However, in light of the ongoing crisis, the company has decided to give away a part of its Product Red proceeds, including the ones from the iPhone SE 2020 sales, to the Covid-19 relief. Other products in the list include -- the iPhone 11, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 series leather cases, iPhone SE leather cases, iPhone 11 series silicone cases, iPhone 7 smart battery case, Apple Watch bands, iPad accessories, iPod touch, Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones and Beats Pill+ portable speaker.

It is worth noting that apart from donating proceeds from its Product Red catalogue for Covid-19 relief, the company has taken several steps to combat the pandemic. It has partnered with Google to use Bluetooth for tracking Covid-19 spread. It has also donated over 20 million masks to hospitals. It is also making custom face shields for healthcare workers.

