Apple is holding another event in December, this time it’s about apps

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:08 IST

Apple is hosting a special media event that is set to be held on December 2 in New York City to honor 2019’s top apps and games. The purported invite, tweeted out by American tech and social media commentator Lance Ulanoff on Monday features a gold-colored App Store logo.

“Loved by millions. Created by the best,” the invite posted on Twitter says. “Join us for an Apple special event honouring our favourite apps and games of 2019.”

Apple usually does share their picks for favourite apps and games by the end of the year. But this year, it seems that the iPhone maker will be holding a full event for the very first time, so there is not much known about what this event is going to be.

Last week, the Cupertino-based company Apple unveiled an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro with up to 80 per cent faster performance for Rs 199,900.

Featuring a 16-inch Retina Display, latest 8-core processors, up to 64GB of memory, next-generation graphics with up to 8GB of VRAM and a new advanced thermal design, MacBook Pro is available through Apple Authorised Resellers and will come soon to stores around the world.