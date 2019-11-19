e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Apple is holding another event in December, this time it’s about apps

Apple usually does share their picks for favourite apps and games by the end of the year. But this year, it seems that the iPhone maker will be holding a full event for the very first time.

tech Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple schedules another event for Dec 2 in NYC
Apple schedules another event for Dec 2 in NYC(REUTERS)
         

Apple is hosting a special media event that is set to be held on December 2 in New York City to honor 2019’s top apps and games. The purported invite, tweeted out by American tech and social media commentator Lance Ulanoff on Monday features a gold-colored App Store logo.

“Loved by millions. Created by the best,” the invite posted on Twitter says. “Join us for an Apple special event honouring our favourite apps and games of 2019.”

Apple usually does share their picks for favourite apps and games by the end of the year. But this year, it seems that the iPhone maker will be holding a full event for the very first time, so there is not much known about what this event is going to be.

Last week, the Cupertino-based company Apple unveiled an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro with up to 80 per cent faster performance for Rs 199,900.

Featuring a 16-inch Retina Display, latest 8-core processors, up to 64GB of memory, next-generation graphics with up to 8GB of VRAM and a new advanced thermal design, MacBook Pro is available through Apple Authorised Resellers and will come soon to stores around the world.

tags
top news
Mamata Banerjee’s attack on ‘Hyderabad party’ and Owaisi’s sharp retort
Mamata Banerjee’s attack on ‘Hyderabad party’ and Owaisi’s sharp retort
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
12-year-old girl on way to Sabarimala stopped after Aadhaar card check
12-year-old girl on way to Sabarimala stopped after Aadhaar card check
‘Not normal protectees’: Cong protests withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
‘Not normal protectees’: Cong protests withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech