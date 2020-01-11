Apple is offering free replacement for faulty smart battery cases of iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR

tech

Apple is offering a free replacement program for smart battery cases for older iPhone cases. Apple has confirmed that some of these smart battery cases for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR are not working properly.

Apple in its support page highlighted that the affected battery cases will show two behaviours. One is where the smart battery case “will not charge or charges intermittently when plugged into power”. The other instance is where the smart battery case “does not charge the iPhone or charges it intermittently”.

Apple also states the affected units were manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019. The company also assures that this isn’t a safety issue. Users who are facing these smart battery case issues can get a free replacement. Here’s how:

First step is to find an Apple authorised service provider nearby. In India, users can find out the Apple authorised resellers. Next, users will have to take an appointment at an Apple retail store. After this, the smart battery case will be examined for any of the above mentioned issues. Once it is approved, the smart battery case will be replaced for free.

Some more things to note with Apple’s smart battery case replacement program are that the company may restrict or limit it to the region of purchase. This program also covers affected smart battery cases for two years after the first retail sale of the unit. Also, this program does not extend the standard warranty coverage for the smart battery case.

