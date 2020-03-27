e-paper
Apple is planning a 'Face ID' feature for MacBooks and iMacs

Apple is planning a ‘Face ID’ feature for MacBooks and iMacs

The face ID security system debuted on iPhone X and since then, it has become standard in all iOS handsets.

tech Updated: Mar 27, 2020 21:34 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A sales assistant (L) holds an iPad mini next to a customer holding an iPad during the China launch of the iPad mini, in Wuhan, Hubei province. Reuters/Stringer
Apple is reportedly working on the bringing the Face ID feature to MacBooks and iMacs. The company’s Face ID feature, which is quite fool-proof, debuted on the iPhone X and since has become a standard in all iOS handsets. Apple uses Face ID on its iPads as well.

ÁppleInsider has reported that the company will be bringing the feature to more devices and a new patent application is the first to specify that it will be brought to some form of the MacBook. This patent describes Face ID as ‘Light Recognition Module for Determining a User of a Computing Device.’

This clearly details a sensor that is going to be placed on the lid of the laptop to detect and identify users. Patent images reveal both a MacBook and an iMac with integrated sensors.

“By performing these complex functions, sensitive data associated with these users may be gathered and/or stored by these computing devices. To prevent unauthorized users from accessing this sensitive data, these computing devices may incorporate systems and mechanisms for authenticating users,” Apple revealed in its patent application.

The patent also shows a MacBook with an iPhone-like screen cutout that accomodates various sensors needed for Face ID.

