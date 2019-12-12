Apple is rolling out iOS 12.4.4 for older iPhones, iPads, iPod touch

tech

Careful about not leaving its older devices behind, Apple is all set to release a major secutiry iOS 12.4.4 update for older iPhones, iPads and iPod touch devices that are not compatible with the new iOS 13.

Older devices including the iPhone 5s, IPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus do not support iOS 13 and the new update is going to cover these . The iOS 12.4.4 update is also available for the first-generation iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3 and the sixth-generation iPod touch.

The update doesn’t bring in any new features to the devices though it does include a major security bug fix for Face Time and other system-level security patches.

If your device is one of the compatible ones you should be receiving the update notification soon. However, in case you have not yet, you can do it manually. Go to Settings, click on General and then on Software Update and follow the instructions forward.

If you see the iOS 12.4.4 update, tap on download and install.

Obviously it is recommended that you run the update when you are connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection. Being an incremental security upgrade, the new update package size is nearly 53.4MB, however, that will also depend on when you last updated your device.

Alternatively, users can also update their iPhone or iPad via iTunes. Though most prefer doing it directly through the Settings panel, updating from iTunes is quite simple too. You can launch the iTunes app on your MacBook or Windows laptop and connect your device to the PC with the lightning cable.

Once you have done this, you click on the icon for your device on the top left corner and check if a new software update has arrived and start downloading.

Irrespective of how you do it, you are advised to take a back-up of your data before you update your phone to avoid data loss.