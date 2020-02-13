Apple is working on ‘AirPod Pro Lite’ earbuds: Report

tech

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 12:42 IST

Apple is reportedly working on a new iteration of its AirPods Pro. The rumoured truly wireless earbuds are dubbed as “AirPod Pro Lite”, indicating the new wearables may come at a more affordable price and trickled down features.

The latest report comes via DigiTimes which further states that Apple is working with supply chain partners in Taiwan for its next range of devices including new iPads and smartwatch. While the details about Apple ‘AirPod Pro Lite’ are scarce at the moment, the report highlights Apple’s efforts to reduce dependence on China. Following Coronavirus outbreak, Apple and several other companies are looking at partners in different countries to ensure interrupted shipments.

Citing anonymous sources, DigitTimes reports, “Apple, maintaining partnerships with supply chains in both Taiwan and China, may have its Taiwanese partners handle more production of new-generation iPad, Apple Watch, AirPod Pro Lite and iMac devices to be released later, as the epidemic has raised risks of raw materials supply shortages and shipments disruptions arising from uncertain resumption of normal operations at components suppliers and assembly plants in China.”

As far as the new AirPod model goes, the company recently launched the Pro model. Priced at R s 24,990, Apple AirPods Pro comes with flexible silicon ear tips, new vent system, and active noise cancellation among other features. The device also has an Adaptive EQ feature for automatic tuning of low and mid frequencies.

Rival Samsung has also launched a new wireless earbuds Galaxy Buds Plus. The new Samsung wearables also come with improvements in the audio, battery life and user interface departments. The Buds Plus is priced at $149.99 (Rs 10,000 approximately).