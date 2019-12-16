e-paper
Apple is working on six new iPhones for 2020 and it's something to look forward to

Apple is working on six new iPhones for 2020 and it’s something to look forward to

The new lot coming next year will be 4G and 5G devices and will not see a massive price hike over models from this year

tech Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:25 IST
It makes sense that Apple is offering both 4G and 5G options to its 2020 devices since any device that is 5G means that it is going to be considerably expensive and 5G will have very limited availability in most countries. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
AppleInsider has attained a private note sent to investors by analyst Jun Zhang of international brokers Rosenblatt Securities that reveals that Apple has plans to launch six iPhone 12 models next year in both “Max” and “Pro” versions.

They could possibly be as follows:

iPhone 12 4G: 6.1-inch LCD, dual cameras

iPhone 12 Pro 4G: 5.4-inch OLED, dual cameras

iPhone 12 Pro 5G: 5.4-inch OLED, dual cameras

iPhone 12 Pro Plus 4G: 6.1-inch OLED, triple cameras, Time-of-Flight (ToF) 3D sensing capabilities

iPhone 12 Pro Plus 5G: 6.1-inch OLED, triple cameras with ToF

iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G: 6.1-inch OLED, triple cameras with ToF

Zhang also stated that the 5G versions are going to have a “number of different components entirely” as compared to their 4G counterparts and that all models will get faster wireless charging speeds.

MacRumors has a research note form well-known Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo which states that the 5G versions of the iPhone 12 will not see a huge price increase. This, we have already heard before and is possibly because the company is going to leverage the efficiencies in its supply chain and will shift more research and development in-house. This could mean good news for Apple users and also the fact that is going to separate the 2020 iPhones from its Android rivals.

Also, recent reports have revealed that Apple has bought Spectral Edge, a UK-based startup to make iPhone photography better. However, the chances of the improvements the imaging company will make to iPhone’s photography chops will not be showing up in the iPhone 12.

It makes sense that Apple is offering both 4G and 5G options to its 2020 devices since any device that is 5G means that it is going to be considerably expensive and 5G will have very limited availability in most countries.

A smaller iPhone might be a welcome feature for many Apple fans, according to the list the iPhone 12 Pro is going to be “truly pocketable, one-handed size”.

In addition to these things, Apple fans can also look forward to the following upgrades in the iPhone 12 range: an upgraded design, 120Hz ProMotion displays, the end of the Lightning port, the return of Touch ID and some incredible 3D camera tricks.

tech