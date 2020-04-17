Apple just released a Wheels Kit for Mac Pro and it costs the same as iPhone 11

tech

Apple recently released a brand new set of accessories for its Mac Pro computers. While the Apple Mac Pro Feet Kit costs $299 (Rs 23,000 approximately), the Apple Mac Pro Wheels Kit, which gives greater mobility to the hefty Mac Pro, costs $400 (Rs 30,600 approximately) more than the feet.

Simply said, the Apple Mac Pro Wheels Kit costs $699 (Rs 53,587 approximately) in the US.

While you let that price tag for a set of wheels sink in, here’s another interesting fact will make you a bit dizzy: the cost of the Mac Pro Wheels Kit is the same as the base variant of the iPhone 11 that was launched last year. In case you didn’t get it -- the iPhone 11 starts at $699 in the US. In India the device starts at Rs 68,300 for the 64GB variant and goes up to Rs 84,100 for the 256GB variant.

The good news is that Mac Pro users get more than the wheels on purchasing the Wheels Kit. The company says the kit includes a 1/4-inch to 4mm hex bit for installing the wheels. However, users will need additional tools for installing wheels. The kit includes a total of four wheels and an installation guide.

As far as the Mac Pro is concerned, it starts at $5,999 (Rs 4,59,315 approximately) and it goes up to $51,399 (Rs 39,34,721 approximately) with the specifications. Users can choose to include the Feet Kit with the Mac Pro at the time of purchase. Users will not have to pay an additional amount for the same. However, if they opt to buy the Wheels Kit at the time of purchase, they will have to pay just $400 (Rs 30,621 approximately) extra, which is $300 (Rs approximately) less than what Mac Pro users will have to pay for the accessory if purchased separately. Purchasing the Wheels Kit with the Mac Pro totals to $51,700 (Rs 39,57,764 approximately).

The catch is that the new Wheels Kit has not been launched in India so you don’t have to worry about its hefty price just yet. As far as the Mac Pro is concerned, it starts at Rs 4,99,999 in India with the price going up with the specifications.