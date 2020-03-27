e-paper
Apple launches COVID-19 screening website and app: Here's what they do

Apple launches COVID-19 screening website and app: Here’s what they do

The COVID-19 screening app and the website is made in partnership with the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA so users get the most authentic information from across the web.

tech Updated: Mar 27, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The COVID-19 screening app and the website is made in partnership with the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA so users get the most authentic information from across the web.(Apple)
         

Apple has just introduced its new COVID-19 screen website and an app following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidance. The aim of the screening tool is to make more users aware about the coronavirus outbreak and what steps they can take to curb the spread. The app and the website is made in partnership with the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA so users get the most authentic information from across the web.

The COVID-19 screening app and website asks users a bunch of questions regarding the risk factors recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or for someone else. Based on the replies, they get CDC recommendations on next steps which include guidance on social distancing and self-isolating. It also gives guidance on how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider.

Apple’s COVID-19 screening app.
Apple’s COVID-19 screening app. ( Apple )

“Users will receive answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19, including who is most at risk and how to recognize symptoms. In addition, they will learn the most up-to-date information from the CDC like best practices for washing hands, disinfecting surfaces and monitoring symptoms,” states Apple.

Also read: Google Search updates coronavirus SOS alert with detailed dashboard

Apple’s digital voice assistant Siri also get more informational as it will not tell you about coronavirus when asked “How do I know if I have coronavirus?”. It will also give users access to resources from the CDC and suggestions to download telehealth apps available on the App Store.

The firm adds that all the data fed by the user on the COVID-19 screen website and app will be kept secure. Users don’t have to sign-in to any account to get started and the responses won’t be sent to Apple or any government organisation.

