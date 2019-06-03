Apple launches iOS 13: Dark Mode to updated Messages, here are top new features

Apple just announced the latest iteration of its mobile OS. The latest iOS 13 update comes with new app features, UI changes and improvements.

As Apple introduced iOS 13, the company said its last year’s iOS 12 update had achieved 95 percent customer satisfaction. “The popularity of iOS 12 can be measured by the fact that it has seen 85 per cent adoption rate while Android 9 saw only 10 per cent. iOS 13 is going to redefine our customers’ experiences like never before,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the company’s annual flagship WWDC 2019.

iOS 13 comes with features like low data mode, separate iCloud accounts for personal and work life.

The developer preview of iOS 13 is rolling out to Apple Developer Programme members at developer.apple.com starting today, and a public beta programme will be available to iOS users later this month. iOS 13 will be compatible with iPhone 6s and later, and will be available with iPadOS for iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.

Here’s a look at what’s new in iOS 13.

Performance

Like iOS 12, Apple focused on performance with iOS 13. Face ID unlock 13 percent faster, app downloads are now 50 percent faster and app launches are twice as fast on iOS 13.

Dark mode

iOS 13 comes with system-wide dark mode. Dark mode is visible on apps like calendar, news, notes, music and messages. The home screen doesn’t have much visible change. The iOS keyboard also supports swipe typing, finally.

Reminders app

Reminders app gets a redesign and smarter features. Users can now type keywords and the app will auto fill the task.

Apple Maps

Apple Maps is getting an update with detailed streets, features like favourites and collections. The new Apple Maps will roll out for US users end of 2019.

Sign in with Apple

Like Facebook and Google sign in, Apple also has its own sign in. On ‘Sign in with Apple’, users can authenticate with Face ID. Users can also choose to share or hide email address. Apple will even create a random email address to be shared with the third-party app. The proxy email addresses can be disabled any time.

Messages

Messages app will now show photos or animoji or memoji as contact display pictures. Apple has also added more tools to memoji like eye shadows, piercing, hairstyles, accessories like hats and glasses and airpods as well. Apple is also introducing memoji stickers.

Camera, Photos

Portrait Lighting gets a new effect and users can now adjust colour tones. Apple is bringing editing tools to videos with iOS 13. Photos app is getting a major redesign with a new tab for categories. Videos will auto play on the new Photos library. iOS 13 also uses machine learning to remove duplicate photos.

AirPods

On AirPods, Siri can now read incoming messages and respond. iOS 13 also allows audio sharing between AirPods users.

