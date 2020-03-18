Apple launches new 11-inch, 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets starting Rs 71,900

tech

Apple has not just unveiled a refreshed model of the MacBook Air but has also launched a new version of iPad Pro as well. The new lineup includes the refreshed model of both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch variants but the highlight is the inclusion of dual rear cameras this time and the brand-new A12Z Bionic processor. This is also the first time that we are seeing dual rear cameras in an iPad and a ‘Z’ series chipset by the firm.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch and 11-inch US price and availability

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space gray finishes and will have a starting configuration of 128GB followed by 256GB, 512GB and 1TB configurations. Customers in the US can buy the 11-inch model at Rs 71,900 for the base Wi-Fi only model and Rs 85,900 for the base Wi-Fi+Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs Rs 89,900 for the base Wi-Fi only variant and Rs 1,03,900 for the cellular version.

The date of availability in India has not been revealed yet.

Apple has also launched Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro models. These cost Rs 27,900 and Rs 31,900 for the 11-inch and 12-inch variants.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch and 11-inch specifications

Besides the screen resolution and size, both the new iPad 11-inch and iPad 12.9 tablets share similar display features. This includes ProMotion tech, Wide color display, True Tone display, Antireflective coating and 600nits brightness levels. Both are powered by Apple A12Z Bionic processor along with the Neural Engine and Embedded M12 coprocessor.

In terms of cameras, the tablet comes with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture lens in addition to an Ultra-wide 10-megapixel f/2.4 aperture with 125-degree FoV. The cameras can record up to 4K videos at 60fps. They also support 24fps for both the cameras and for Slo-mo videos as well. At the front, you get a 7-megapixel shooter with standard set of features that we’ve seen in iPad models before including the Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Animoji and Memoji. You can record FHD resolution videos at 60fps as well.

The tablets come with LiDAR scanner as well that throws light to measure the distance between the cameras and the subject. This would result in better augmented reality performance.

Like before, the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models feature four speakers on all the four sides and five ‘studio-quality’ microphones for clear voice recording and calls.