Apple launches new iPod touch with better features, price starts at Rs 18,900

Apple on Tuesday launched the new iPod touch with prices starting at Rs 18,900. The new iPod touch is available in two more variants, 128GB and 256GB – priced at Rs 28,900 and Rs 38,900 respectively.

The latest generation iPod touch comes with Apple-designed A10 Fusion chipset which is said to deliver better gaming performance. The chipset also paves way for Augmented Reality-based applications on the iPod Touch. Apple says the new iPod supports all the latest AR-based games, educational apps, and even web browsing.

Another new feature of the new iPod touch is Group FaceTime which as the name implies users to make video calls with multiple friends at the same time.

“We’re making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality starting at just $199,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing. “The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go.”

Apple had last updated its iPod touch lineup way back in 2015. The series was considered almost dead as Apple shifted its attention to iPhones. According to TechCrunch, the latest iPod touch doesn’t come with some of the recent Apple features such as Face ID or even Touch ID. The new iPod touch, however, retains 3.5mm headphone jack.

First Published: May 28, 2019 18:48 IST