iOS 13.1.3: Apple launches new software update for iPhone users with critical bug fixes

Oct 17, 2019

Apple has rolled out a new software update for iPhones less than two months after iOS 13 rolled out. The new iOS 13.1.3 update is now available to download for all iPhones. Apple has been battling with bugs with iOS 13 even before the stable rollout.

iOS 13.1.3 update can be downloaded on these iPhones – iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. iPhone users who haven’t received the update notification can manually download it by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Users can also turn on ‘Automatic Updates’ to avoid the hassle of downloading updates manually.

iOS 13.1.3 update fixes a long list of minor but important bugs on iPhones. This update fixes an issue that prevented iPhones from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call. It also comes with a fix for iCloud Backup where some apps failed to download on iPhones. Another iCloud Backup bug has been fixed where Voice Memos recordings didn’t download.

iOS 13.1.3 also fixes issues for users who couldn’t pair their Apple Watch successfully. There was another bug on Apple Watch where users couldn’t receive notifications on the device. iOS 13.1.3 also fixes this Bluetooth issue which caused connection problems in cars. Apple also says iOS 13.1.3 improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets.

Some of the other bug fixes and improvements of iOS 13.1.3 include –

-Fixes an issue that may prevent that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail.

-Resolves an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after British Summer Time adjusts

-Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center

