Apple launches remote learning resources for kids, teachers and parents

tech

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 07:19 IST

To help educational institutions, teachers and students with the lockdown, Apple’s team of educators has come up with 30 creative activities for younger kids (ages 4 and up) with built-in features on iPad and iPhone both. All these activities are age-appropriate and kids can work on them alone or with the family.

For adults who need a break - there is also a pillow fort activity. And you can use the camera in both time-lapse and slo-mo mode to capture it all.

You can check out the entire guide here.

Besides this, Apple has also released the Apple Education Learning Series, which is a new collection of videos designed to help schools and educators make the most of remote learning on Apple devices.

Apple is a featured technology partner for Common Sense Media’s new Wide Open School project, which has curated free resources to help families and educators transition to learning at home.

For IT leaders working to reconfigure their enviroment, apps and curricula for remote teachers and students, Apple has published a new guide: Prepare your Apple devices for remote learning.

Apple has also invited educators to join Apple Education on Twitter for weekly chats with other teachers about remote learning, and to join the Apple Teacher Learning Center.

Finally, the Apple App Store has curated the new Remote Learning for Institutions and Educators collection which will be of interest to parents as well as students.