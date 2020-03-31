Apple likely to launch iPhone 9 this week

tech

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:50 IST

Apple iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9 has been in news for quite sometime now. Earlier this month, reports hinted that Apple could launch the iPhone 9 at a special event on March 31. However, coronavirus outbreak seemed to have derailed the company’s plans. Now, a new report hints towards the company launching the device as early as this week.

According to a report by MacRumours, iPhone 9 cases have started showing up at Best Buy stores in the US. An image shared by a Best Buy employee shows an Urban Armor Gear case for the new 4.7-inch 2020 iPhone. However, there is no name on the case box. That isn’t uncommon in smartphone cases released before phone launches.

The report also states that Best Buy employees have been instructed not to showcase these cases until April 5, which indicates that the company could indeed launch the budget iPhone later this week in a way that is similar to the way the company launched its MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard and the iPad Pro 2020.

Coming to the features, the iPhone 9 is expected to come with a 4.7-inch display with a design that is similar to the iPhone 8. It is likely to ditch FaceID to opt for a physical homescreen button with TouchID. It is expected to be powered by the company’s A13 Bionic chipset that is coupled with either 64GB or 128GB storage space.