Apple Mac Pro appears in Calvin Harris’ studio ahead of launch

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:54 IST

Apple’s new Mac Pro is still listed on Apple’s website as “coming this fall,” but Scottish DJ Calvin Harris showed off a Mac Pro sitting on the floor of his studio in an Instagram story.

The iPhone maker has shared the new machine with creative professionals to give them a feel for its power and potential ahead of its public release, which could be any day now, MacRumors reported.

Harris is known for collaborating with artists such as Rihanna, Frank Ocean, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Snoop Dogg.

In terms of specifications, the all-new Mac Pro boasts up to 28-core Intel Xeon processors, up to 1.5TB of ECC RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage along with up to AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics with 64GB of HBM2 memory.

The Cupertino-based company announced the Mac Pro on June 3 and the company has been teasing a fall release on its website ever since, without specifying a launch date. All-new Mac Pro for $5,999 for a model with an eight-core Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, a Radeon Pro 580X for graphics and 256GB of SSD storage.